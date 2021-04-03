MC Oluomo Wears Electronic Face Mask, Causes A Stir Online (Photos)

Nigerians never cease to amaze me # digital facemask.

Reactions as MC Oluomo rocks electronic nose mask

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, was recently spotted at an event wearing an electronic nose mask.

The electronic nose mask, which has caused a stir among social media users, displays his name.

The battery powered nose mask displays: “Mc Oluomo Oshodi.”

While some social media users complimented the uniquely customised nose mask, others expressed reservations about it.

@mixxtheheat tweeted: “Levels.”

@Samlex52 tweeted: “Ordinary Nose mask them don dey carry am go another level.”

@Graphicng said: “Forget !!! class Dey this life but na hoodlum win this time around.

@DBrymmez tweeted: “Omo God.. money good.”

@OlubunmiOdutayo wrote: “Seeing this, now I know EDUCATION wasn’t a scam.”

@davidkayode32 said: “Only in my country, PHD,OND,masters decree holders working under uneducated people illiterate people living largely and lavishly like a presido.”

@0lumuyiwac0ker tweeted: “Na signboard bi dis naa.”