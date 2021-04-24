Men Are Scarce: A Misconstrued Statement (Opinion)

YES

It is all a lie. A very BIG one at that.

Men are not scarce, the genuine men are only seeking for ladies with value.

It’s not about you being beautiful my sister ever noticed that cheap products have the highest customer base in markets??

Forget the saying that bad girls get married every Sunday. We all know the divorce rate and troubles in every home nowadays.

Men are still in the olden era. Forget 21st century, men are in search of women with worth.

Develop yourself first cause if you don’t, you’ll depend on men for anything and definitely you know that’ll mean opening your legs at any given opportunity.

It’s your body, you’re free to use it any how you deem fit.

But, you just know that men love ladies with value, ladies with goals & future ambitions, ladies who exercise authority over their bodies and doesn’t allow mere words move them.

At age 19, I had suitors coming to see my dad. I mean, men with clean rides.

I was definitely young and I had no big ass nor boobs.

Then, I began to wonder what drew this men to me?

Till I got to discover that I disciplined myself that way. Any man that comes to me, must be in for something serious else, he leaves the relationship disappointed.

My only prayer now is that I get to make a good choice when the time is right.

To those ladies complaining of not meeting any man for marriage,

WHATS YOUR VALUE?

You need to set rules and boundaries when it comes to relationships.

Mind you, the FIRST thing a man will look out for when he starts with you is your body.

THE BALL DURING ALL THIS IS ACTUALLY IN YOUR COURT.

Are you in for sex as well? If no, make it known and make sure you close those legs. Practice, even if you must cause that will be your only saving grace.

Develop yourself

You might not be like Ngozi Okonjo Iweala but, make yourself a woman with worth.

Place yourself even far above your own value. Na men go dey rush you ooo

Men are not scarce. The question is, are you a liability or a woman of substance??