‘Men Masturbate With My Photos’ – Actress Mandy Ujunwa Cries Out

Dark and busty, Nollywood actress, Mandy Uju Obi has in many ways enjoyed the dividends of being in the limelight, however she has also had some embarrassing moments due to her endowments.

In an encounter with Pearlnews.com, Mandy recalled her recent embarrassing message from a male fan on social media.

“I do see lots of very funny messages on my Instagram page. In fact, it is an everyday thing. I just read and laugh. The recent most embarrassing and funny message I received was when a guy sent me a DM saying he uses my pictures and videos to masturbate. I was shocked,” she recalled.

The Nnewi, Anambra State-born single mum of one also lamented that she had to give acting a break due to similar reasons.



https://pearlsnews.com/men-msturbate-with-my-photos-mandy-ujunwa-laments/