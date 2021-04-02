“Men Please Stop Deceiving Yourselves, You Will Choose Beauty Over Brain”

Men are very good at saying a particular thing but act the exact opposite, you will see men all over social media saying they will go for brains over beauty but in reality you will see these same men ignoring the brain and going extra length to attract a beautiful lady and eventually marry them.

I have a friend (a first class product) who is bitterly complaining of not attracting men and that if she had options she will choose beauty first and a moderate brain.

Men why do you guys act this way but in reality you do the opposite?