Missing Jet: Chief Of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao Lands In Maiduguri (Pictures)

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to supervise the search for the missing fighter plane that disappeared from radar last night.

He has been briefed and all search and rescue tools have been activated in the North-east theatre of operations in order to ascertain the whereabouts of the fighter plane.

The CAS, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, @CAS_IOAmao, arrived Maiduguri this morning and was briefed on ongoing search and rescue efforts in connection with the missing Alpha Jet aircraft. He also urged pilots, engineers & technicians to remain undeterred & resolute in their commitment to ensuring that peace returns to the North East. Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Public Relations Director NAF

It was earlier reported that a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet involved in the anti-terror war against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province had lost radar contact in Borno State.

Whereabouts still unknown.