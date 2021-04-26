Mistakes Undergraduates Should Never Make In University

We see a lot of students making mistakes every day in school. Some are career ending, life threatening, heartbreaking, while some are for a short painful while.

So I’m here to list what mistakes students shouldn’t make in school, and university to be precise.

1. Never wait for your Part 3 or 4 before going for your internship/IT, use every holiday to learn something new and interesting be it in your field or outside of it.

2. Never graduate knowing only things pertaining to your degree, if you do, you will limit yourself, expand your horizon, know something about everything there is to know.

3. Never read for grades, Grades won’t carry you beyond school. Read for knowledge, read to be empowered.

.4 Never separate yourself from others, Make friends with all sorts of people. Regardless of faith, creed, colour, knowledge.

5. Never allow a lecturer limit you or your ability. He’s where he probably wants to be, you’re not where you want to be. Don’t allow him to limit you by his grades, words or outbursts

6. Never look down on grades, read to have the A’s, do your best to be among the best. If C is what you can achieve with all your strength,

7. Never substitute religious activity with real relationship with God. Participate in Fellowship activities, but never let it interrupt your personal relationship with God. Don’t be a zealot or an Extremist.

8. Never look down on anyone, the poor guy then could be a millionaire after school. The guy who struggled to make 3rd Class might come back rich and powerful. No other person has been more recognized in my set (Internationally and Within Nigeria) than my good Friend Chibuike despite Graduating with a weak 2.2. Not by what you read ohhh

9. Never think people are going to treat you specially, just because you’re graduating with a good grade. The world out there is full of people more qualified than you.

10. Never depart from God or his Godly principles. Your life depends on him, In dominus El Frustra, latin loosely meaning (Without God we labour in vain). You need God on your best days and on your worst days, never look down on the power of Favour or Grace of God

11. Fresher beware of Catch them Young, they’ll only take advantage of you.

12. Last but not the least. Don’t do suicide! It’s not worth it. Now doesn’t justify the future, you can overcome that depression. Believe!

And remember! Be yourself!

Written by: blaze pascal

thanks for Reading and remain blessed!