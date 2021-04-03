MMA Fighter, Khetag Pliev Loses Finger During Fight (Photos, Video)

Connect on Linked in

MMA fighter Khetag Pliev lost his finger during his Fighting Championships bout.

He was rushed to the hospital immediately and the finger was reattached.

Pliev agonisingly lost his finger during the first rounds of his fight against Devin Goodale.

The incident was shown live at the fight venue in Philadelphia, as they searched for his lost finger.

After the injury was discovered, officials searched around and asked the public if they saw the finger.

The finger was later found detached inside Pliev’s glove.

His opponent Goodale was crowned the winner by technical knockout in the second round.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Sr-9zf-Hco