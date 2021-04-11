Mr And Miss Unity Nigeria Winners Crowned In Jos, As They Pose With Their Cars (Pics)

Top Ex Beauty Queen Crowns Mr And Miss Unity Nigeria In Jos As Chief Judge

Few days ago in Jos Plateau State, the Most anticipated Mr. and Mrs. Unity Nigeria was held with emergence of Ms. Grace Yakubu as Miss Unity and Mr. James Gyang as Mr. Unity. The both Winners of the 2021 Pageant Contest were crowned by famous Nigeria Beauty Queen, Her Majesty Queen Jennifer Ephraim, who was a Chief judge at Mr. and Miss Unity grande finale crowning event.

Speaking during the grande finale which was held at Stefans Hotels in Rayfield, the Chief Judge, Queen Jennifer Ephraim noted that the Competition was indeed transparent, as she congratulated Grace Yakubu and James Gyang, who emerged Winners. She also appreciated the efforts of other Contestants, as she encouraged them to remain focused and undeterred in the career of pageantry and Modelling.

According the Winners, who received amazing prizes of brand new cars each, they had both expressed appreciation to the Organisers of Mr. And Miss Unity Plateau. They also thanked the Judges for considering them worthy of the Crown, as they promise to be proactive models in promoting unity across Nigeria and especially in Plateau state.

The 2021 pageant contest was organise by finine global concepts, with the aim of promoting unity across the diverse ethnic groups and tribes in Nigeria, thereby forestalling peace and sustainable development in. Plateau state and across Nigeria. The organisers have also announced that the next edition will be held in Abuja.

However, the Winners, Ms. Grace Yakubu as Miss Unity and Mr. James Gyang have continue to receive loads of congratulatory gestures from friends, family members and fans. The event of Mr. And Miss Unity Plateau was supported by Access bank and other development partners, which made the occasion a huge success.

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/04/queen-jennifer-ephraim-crowns-mr-and.html?m=1