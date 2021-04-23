Muslims React To Newly Built Mosque In Enugu (Photos)

Although the nation adheres to a variety of values, ideologies, and faiths, Islam and Christianity are the most widely practiced.

Aliyu Nwa Igede, an Igbo Muslim man, shared a photo of a beautiful newly built mosque in the south- eastern state of Enugu . He posted the photos to the Facebook group Igbo Muslim Ummah.

The group which was created to connect Muslims of Igbo Origin had more than 8 , 500 followers .

The user Aliyu captioned the images with the words :

‘Islam we move . The mosque below is not at Saudi Arabia. ( It is in ) Enugu State Nsukka . My town village . Alhamdulillah . ’

The post generated 457 Likes and 174 Comments within a period of Three Hours . Muslims in the group took their time to express their joy and admiration for the latest development.

A user , Nasir Saidu , commented: “ God bless Igbo Muslims with their families, amen. ”

Another one wrote : “ May Allah continue to protect us all , amen. ”

Others commented ‘ Ma Sha Allah’ which is an Arabic word meaning ‘Beautiful Will of Allah’

Here are screenshots of the responses :

