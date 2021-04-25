‘My Corper Girlfriend Wants Me To Pay Her Monthly Stipend’

Hello Nlanders, so I have been in a relationship with this young lady for about 20 months now. We started dating when she was in her final year 2019 and will be going for NYSC service year this coming May, 2021.

Now the question is after paying my dues, I mean gave gifts(both monetary and material) and do surprises. The problem now is she is asking me how much monthly compulsory stipends I will be paying her during NYSC.

NLanders, Please I need advice…This is my first relationship and I don’t know if this is right.