Guys my current babe is giving me headache , whenever we sleep together on the bed I’ll wake up to find myself on the floor, she kicks and slaps me until I fall off..

Once I fall off , she will then spread her legs and hands all over the bed to occupy it.. at first I thought she was doing it intentionally but I just found out that is how she sleeps .. what can I do to save my soul ?… my friend told me to go and learn kungfu too but this is not a laughing matter ..