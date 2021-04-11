‘My Mother-In-Law Just Walked Into My House Without A Notification’

Hi Nairalanders

This is really disturbing me right now,I just wedded about 2 months ago

My mother in-law first visit was 2 weeks ago, I purposely left the house before she came because I was not really bucks up

Suddenly she came this morning around 7:30 am without a pre notice. She didn’t tell my wife nor call any of us to let us know she’s coming.

She stays about 35 mins drive to my house,my parents stays about 5mins drive to my house and they can not try such and perhaps. They are too busy for all that nonsense

I’m in my room right now alone here on Nairaland seeking for advice on what to do before I do wrong. I am planning to tell my wife when her mother is gone and warm her never to let such happen again.