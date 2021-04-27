‘My Wife’s Busty Sister Is About To Crash My Marriage’

I really need help and strategies to handle this matter. My wife sister came three weeks ago to live with us. She is 22 yrs. My problems now is her dressing mode which my wife is not careful about.

This lady always wear see-through singlets and night gowns. She has big breasts and always displaying them. I don’t know how I will tell my wife to talk her sister to cover herself. She may feel bad that I’m attracted to her sister.

During the sallah holiday, I was with her alone because my wife don’t holiday in her place of work, I have to leave the house and stay in the accommodation given to me in my place of work.

This morning, I carried my undies to wash, she crossed me and told me to give it to her to wash, the towel she tied because she was going to bathroom before was removing and showing her full breasts and she never worry about that.

Our marriage is just one year and I never cheated on my wife and she trusted me but her sister is really giving me emotional trauma. Can you imagine, yester night, my wife went to a programme, I was with her. So I called her around 8 pm that we should pray and go to bed. This lady came with a see-through night gown with a push up bra that put all breasts outside. Even her pant color was visible. I tried to control myself….

Even this morning, she came for prayer with the same gown and my wife did not caution her…..

How can I handle this matter?