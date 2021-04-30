N-Exit Email Issues: How To Resolve Email Issues

If you are an N-power batch A or B volunteer, and you have an issue with your previous email address, probably you cannot receive messages from the email or the email has been deactivated due to one reason or the other, ALTHOUGH MOST VOLUNTEERS MADE A COSTLY MISTAKE, THERE IS NOTHING LIKE @YAHOOMAIL.COM, please send your complain to N-Power support team via the email in the screenshot.

See screenshot with the support team email address, please after sending your email do not relent, keep checking your email folders, if you did not get a response with 24 hours, keep complaining repeatedly using the support email do not relax, and your issue will be resolved, please when making your complains always use the format below:

Issue: This should be short and straight to the point

Surname:

Middle Name:

Last Name:

N-POWER ID:

Old Email:

New Email:

Program:

Email:

Phone Number: