N30,000 Vs N50,000 Job

Read a post of someone comparing 30k job in East vs 50k job in Lagos, another lamenting for 15k job.

It’s a big slap on any graduate who even settle for 30k job not to come even mention 15k, for this economy.

My dear pull that graduate comot from your mind and enter the street.. where I am small boys ssce holders earning 30k , 20k in two weeks, in one month it will be how much 40, 60k and these guys have hope of getting better pay in nearby future because of their location (lagos).

Even machine operators that are not graduate 120k. one person sit down for he papa house and be comparing salary when you don’t have bills to pay you won’t think of growing.

WORST are private school teachers, 25k in a month, some sef 15k, and they will not pay them as at when due.. imagine two post in one day about salary.