Names of pilots on missing NAF Alpha Jet Aircraft

The Nigerian Air Force has said that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar days ago may have crashed with the cause unknown.

The jet which had two pilots on board was declared missing by the Air Force on March 31.

A statement by the Air Force on Friday gave the names of the pilots as Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele, adding that their whereabouts remain unknown.

The statement was signed by Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet and titled ‘Update On Missing NAF Alpha Jet Aircraft.’

It read, “Intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) indicates that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on board on 31 March 2021 might have crashed.

