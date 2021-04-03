Naomi Efan-Okon Is Cussons Baby Of The Year Season, Wins ₦2 Million, Gifts

After 15 thrilling weeks of a fun-filled and exciting contest, the wait is over! Introducing the Cussons Baby of the Year Season 7 and the latest Baby Millionaire in town , Baby Naomi Essienawan Efan-Okon!!, who emerged winner at the recently concluded Cussons Baby Moments competition, season 7.

Baby Naomi Essienawan Efan-Okon, daughter to Mrs Binta Nwachukwu beat about 9000 other contestants to the top prize, winning the grand prize of 2 million naira and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products. Baby Ojelade Daphne also emerged the first runner up, winning N1 million and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products while the Second Runner up, Aliu Ayomide got N500,000 and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products.

This was indeed a season of joy, as this edition witnessed loads of reward; no one was left out as all finalists were rewarded. The top 4th-7th finalists all walked away with N100, 000 and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products each, while others got one month supply of Cussons Baby products.

In the special categories, Chukwubuikem Anthony won Best Candid Shot, Williams Adebola was rewarded for Best Concept/Composition, and Victory Chimdindu went home with the award for Best Toothy Smile. These special category winners each received N50, 000 and a 3-month supply of Cussons Baby products.

The seventh edition of the Cussons Baby Moment competition witnessed a few changes, made to ensure a smoother experience for participants and provided even more opportunities for reward.

Sharing his excitement on yet another successful edition of the Cussons Baby Moments Competition, the Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, Gbenga Akindele, said;

“I want to say very big congratulations to all the winners today and every single contestant that entered for the Cussons Baby moments competition Season 7. It has been an exciting journey thus far. We had set out to inspire hope and to be a source of joy to as many families as possible, as reflected in our theme; Reasons for Joy. Today, I can confidently say that we achieved our goal. The Cussons baby brand cares and will continue to inspire hope and happiness by providing quality skincare products for babies.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dciTsFaCet4

Cussons Baby, a PZ Cussons brand, is one of the leading brands with standing heritage of being a trusted brand in the Baby Care Category in Africa. Cussons Baby has been in existence in the African market for more than four decades, an expert in baby skin care providing innovative solutions for mothers in taking care of their babies