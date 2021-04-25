Nasarawa State Donates 16-Hectare Farmland To NYSC

The Nasarawa State Government has reiterated its support for the National Youth Service Corp NYSC scheme in its quest to boost the Federal Government’s agenda on the diversification of economy in Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, stated this during the inauguration ceremony for the 16 hectares of farmland donated by the Andoma of Doma Kingdom in Nasarawa State, north- central Nigeria.

He said that the State government will also improve agricultural practice, food production and self-sufficiency.

Self development and empowerment

The Deputy Governor appealed to Corps Members to embrace all opportunities of the agribusiness value chain for their empowerment, saying that the NYSC Scheme has keyed into Federal Government’s agenda of diversification of the economy and would continue to leverage on the potentials of Corps Members for improved productivity.

“I want to urge Corps Members to key into this opportunity for self development. Recently, Borno State trained 66 Corps Members as soil doctors and extension service workers with a view to boosting agricultural production”, he said.

He commended the Director-General for redesigning the future of Nigerian youths with a new beginning for self empowerment and therefore appealed for more stakeholders’ support for the Scheme in order to attain its laudable goals for the Nigerian youths.

Peaceful co-existence

The Andoma of Doma Kingdom, Dr Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo, appealed for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, saying that the strength of a nation lies in its unity and no tribe can exist independently on its own.

He preached equality of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion, adding that there was need to give priority attention to national unity and integration.

“There is no alternative to an indivisible Nigeria; we are better together. Let us save ourselves and make Nigeria a peaceful country for the future of our unborn generation”, he said.

The Vice Chairman Federal House Committee on Youth and Sports, Honourable Abdulmumini Ari applauded General Shuaibu Ibrahim for his exemplary leadership style since assuming duty as NYSC Director-General.

Also, the Managing Director, Lower Benue River Basin Authority, Engr Mohammed Adra in his goodwill message called on the NYSC to embrace irrigation farming.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim stated that the NYSC Scheme would continue to train Corps Members who are interested in farming using its farms across the country.

