Ndigbo Need Not Beg To Get 2023 Presidency – Ohanaeze Youth Wing

• Group faults negotiation with killer herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers

President, Ohanaze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide, Chief Arthur Obiora, has said the Southeast zone needs not to beg other ethnic groups for support to actualise its 2003 presidency seat.

Obiora, who spoke to newsmen yesterday, pointed out that in the spirit of equity, justice, and fairness, other groups that have produced the president should not overheat the polity by their purported unwelcome shot at the 2023 presidency, stressing an Igbo man is prepared to take Nigerian leadership, otherwise the unraveling seeming disunity will worsen.

According to him, “The North has taken their turn, Southwest and South-south zones through erstwhile presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan have taken their turn. By God’s grace, it is the turn of Igbo, particularly Southeast to produce a president come 2023.

“Power is not given but taken. What we are advocating now is to take power by force through constitutional means come 2023. We have been patient enough, and other tribes think it is a sign of cowardice or weakness. No! We have been patient enough and now, it is our turn to take the presidency. Anything outside that is uncalled for. We are prepared to take it or Nigeria will not be the same again.”

He said President Muhanmmadu Buhari should do the needful and go a notch further in his attention to Southeast zone by ensuring that the 2023 Presidency project to have an Igbo man in power is actualised.

Obiora dismissed the issue of rotation of power between the North and South as an unconstitutional arrangement that guarantees domination of power sources at the expense of Igbo ethnic nations. He said excluding the Igbo from having a shot at the presidency is inequitable, unjust, and unfair.

He urged former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his co-travelers nursing presidential ambition to bury same: “Their ambition, in the absence of equity, justice and fairness for the Igbo quest for Presidency are not in the best interest of the nation. There is no dearth of good presidential materials among the Igbo, especially the Southeast zone in most fields of human endeavor. Nigeria is waiting for a president of Igbo extraction to fix it.

To realise the quest for Igbo presidency, he said, “The youth wing has embarked on advocacy visits and outreach missions to drum support for the emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo stock throughout Southeast zone with a view to not overheat the polity with quests from non-Igbo aspirants. The best restructuring the country should embark upon is to have an Igbo man from the Southeast emerge as president in 2023. This will end all atrocities, crimes of all colorations including banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, and killings.”

While condemning payment for ransom to kidnappers and bandits, he pointed out that, no Igbo president will waste funds in appeasing those who play with the precious lives of the citizenry. According to him, “Such payments are high profile politicking of deceit. If even you don’t know the kidnappers and bandits, why negotiate to pay them instead of flushing them out?”

Obiora explained that the moment an Igbo man becomes the president, the country will be better for it.