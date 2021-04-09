NDLEA Arrests Suspect Who Swallowed ₦423 Million Worth Of Cocaine

A suspected drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry, has excreted 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kg with a street value of N423 million.

This followed his arrest at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday 4th April, 2021, where he was headed for Madrid, Spain.

Director, Media & Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, disclosed these in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He said: “Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8pm when he was apprehended at screening 2 point and taken into custody by the NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport. He was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation.

“Twenty four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect who has been living in Spain for 10 years excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five exretions.

“Further investigation reveals he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos.”

The statement quoted the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, to have said: “The suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6.”

Babafemi said operatives at the airport also intercepted a 2.8kg of skunk meant for Dubai in UAE through Emirate Airline.

The illicit drug was concealed in crayfish, bitter leaves and melons packaged in a sack but was recovered at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA, he said.