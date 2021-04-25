Netflix, Zack Snyder Reacts To Ikorodu Bois “Army Of The Dead” Movie Remake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5bz3NGmnw8

Nigerian internet sensational film makers, Ikorodu Bois, yesterday created and shared their remake of Netflix’s action movie thriller “Army Of The Dead” on their Twitter page.

Netflix and Hollywood Director Zack Snyder shared and reacted to the remake via their Twitter timelines.

Zack Snyder tweeted;

Amazing! Such talented young filmmakers! @IkoroduB

The level of detail and creativity in the Ikorodu Bois’ (@IkoroduB) remake of the ARMY OF THE DEAD trailer is simply out of this world.

After the Ikorodu Bois (@IkoroduB) remade the ARMY OF THE DEAD trailer, we showed it to Zack Snyder for his take.

(hint: he loved it)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0kZnDhOry0

SCREENRANT