New Federal Government Job And IPPIS Issue

Good day all. I have an issue that is bothering me. I recently got a federal Govt job. Although we’ve started work, but nothing too serious as the training will be coming up later. However, I am also a developer and I have been working remotely for a company (A private company).

I intend to resign from my remote work when the training starts or when I enroll for IPPIS (anyone that comes first) as it will be rigorous for me and I don’t want to be collecting double Salary.

The issue is we’ve not even done IPPIS capturing since resumption, so no salary for now, although I learnt everything will be paid at once.

My question is: is this allowed?

Does IPPIS checks renumeration retrospectively?

Like, what has happened before enrollment, since I do not tend to continue after enrollment.

Thanks for your input.