Nigeria Lacks Proper Parties – Ekiti State Governor

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said Nigeria has yet to have proper political parties, saying what the country has now are mere platforms.

Fayemi also urged Nigerians to continue to strengthen the ties that bind Nigeria to ensure a better future for the country.

He said such ties predated colonialism, stressing that the country can only triumph when everyone puts their hands together and ensure they do whatever they can in their various spheres to strengthen the bridge of togetherness.

Fayemi, who is Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, made the call at a get-together organised by the members of the National Assembly to mark his birthday in Abuja.

The governor stated that politics should not be just about party but ideas and ideals.

He said, “It is about what would make a difference to our people. And none of our two parties (veiled reference to the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party), or any of the parties that we have; none of us is there yet. We are still platforms.