Nigeria Vs Lesotho: Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Convoy Was Not Booed – Aide (Video)

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, on Wednesday, described as false a video claiming to show people booing the convoy of his principal, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday evening at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The 23 seconds video, which a Twitter user, @absuxxess shared, showed some cars leaving the premises of the Teslim Balogun Stadium after the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Lesotho 3-0 in an African Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifier tie on Tuesday evening.

Some youths at the Stadium gate booed the occupants of the cars with a chant of ‘Ole,’ which means ‘thief’ in the Yoruba language.

The Twitter user wrote, “Immediately Governor Sanwo-Olu departed Teslim Balogun stadium after the match. Hear the response from supporters…”

However, reacting to the video, Akosile, in a tweet, insisted that it was not Sanwo-Olu’s convoy.

Akosile wrote, “This is wrong, totally false. This is not Governor @jidesanwoolu’s convoy. Let’s stay away from spreading falsehoods. I’d implore you to correct your wrongful publication.”

See video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rku9kHAIE0M

