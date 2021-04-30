NIGERIAN ARMY RENAMES OPERATION IN THE NORTH EAST, SEEKS INCLUSIVENESS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has approved the renaming of the ongoing Counterinsurgency Operation in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK). This is premised on the fact that the Nigerian Army (NA) has made a lot of progress over the years and needs to re-align for better efficiency. Also affected in the re-designation are the Army Super Camps which now reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed by the name of the locations they occupy while sub-units are redesigned as Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) followed by the name of their locations. All these changes are with immediate effect.

The renaming is in line with the COAS Vision of having “A Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment”. It is the believe of the COAS that the complete defeat of insurgency is a process that requires the participation of the entire nation using all elements of national power. He further assured that the NA under his leadership will continue to pursue the path of jointness in prosecuting the counterinsurgency war.

Mohammed Yerima

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

30 April 2021

https://www.facebook.com/354312648014400/posts/3627642934014672/