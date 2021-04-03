Nigerian Celebrity Friends Who Have Parted Ways (Photos)

Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh

One-time ‘best friends forever’, actress, Tonto Dikeh, and cross dresser, Okuneye Idris, aka Bobrisky, seem to have forgotten the days when their relationship was rosy. They usually flaunted their love for each other and were always seen together at social events. At a point, Bobrisky even vowed never to leave his best friend, until death do them part. Fans also praised them for the way they constantly battled trolls together. An enemy of either of them could not be friends with the other.

However, as far as that relationship is concerned, the ship seems to have sailed. For some time, the duo has stopped hanging out together. They have also stopped making comments on each other’s social media pages, which was unlike when they always commented on practically every post they both made.

But, despite whatever may be happening between them, Bobrisky recently stood up for his former ‘bestie’ and pledged his loyalty when it became known that Tonto’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, had married his former personal assistant and actress, Rosy Meurer. The cross-dresser wrote, “How I wish you all know the new Tonto. She is too busy for gossips and drama. I love you always. Keep winning. You might be upset with me because I was somewhat rude to you but trust me, I will always stay loyal and support you. (I would) never let anyone bring you down.”

In recent times, Bobrisky had also fallen out with actress, Nkechi Blessing, and another cross dresser, James Brown.

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid

Not a few fans remember with glee when sexy singer, Tiwa Savage, and Grammy Award winner, Wizkid, decided to ‘break’ the Internet with their ‘bestie’ goals. The duo was always together and they were all over each other. It was even rumoured that they had a romantic relationship, and this was fuelled by some of the intimate gestures they lavished on each other on and off the stage. Needless to say, their relationship was the topic of several gossips, with some fans even speculating that they could get married.

However, all that seems to be in the past. These days, they are rarely seen together and it is not known whether they are still friends, especially as the closeness they once shared is no longer existent.

Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe

Popular actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe, were known to be best of friends and they melted lots of hearts with their endearing friendship. What made their case more interesting was the fact that their friendship did not end with them. Their daughters, Priscilla and Michelle respectively, were also friends for a long time, though they are no longer seen together like before. They also don’t make comments or other reactions on each other’s social media accounts. But, Mercy and Iyabo still react to the children’s posts.

In February, Aigbe, was accused by some people of lying that a friend bought her a Range Rover SUV as a gift. Shortly after that, Ojo also claimed to have being gifted a Range Rover as well. Observers insinuated that it was a sort of competition between both actresses.

However, in a post on Instagram, Aigbe stated that being in a competition with anyone was toxic and stressful. She also added that it was old fashioned to lose one’s peace of mind because of competition.

Wumi Toriola and Seyi Edun

Actresses, Wumi Toriola and Seyi Edun, used to be known as jolly good friends. That was until Toriola called out Edun for not felicitating her on her birthday. The former stated that Edun did not send her a message to celebrate with her but went online to call her a beautiful soul. The mother of one went on to say that her New Year’s resolution was not to harbour hatred (in her heart) in the name of acting. Ever since that incident, the duo seemed to have stopped their friendship, and have even had some online spats.

Remi Surutu and Faithia Balogun

Gone are the days when Remilekun Oshodi, aka Remi Surutu, and Faithia Balogun, used to be very good friends. In the good old days, Surutu had revealed that they were very close and that she played a significant role in Faithia’s relationship with Saidi Balogun, as they both lived with her in Lagos.

However, things have apparently gone sour between them. The pair reportedly clashed at a party after Surutu confronted Faithia over some ugly things the latter was alleged to have said about her. It was reported that at the party, Surutu insulted Fathia for badmouthing her and bringing her down before their colleagues and friends.