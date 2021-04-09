Nigerian Naval Officer Escapes From Kidnappers (Pictures)

Nigerian Naval officer escapes from kidnappers den after disarming one of his abductors and using the weapon to kill them

A Nigerian Naval officer has regained his freedom weeks after he was abducted while on his way to Kebbi on leave.

According to former Army spokesperson,. S.K Usman, who shared the story online, the brave Naval officer, AK Bala, successfully disarmed one of his abductors and then used the weapon to kill the kidnappers.

”Good news, a brave Nigerian Navy personnel, Ak Bala, who was kidnapped sometimes on 24 Feb 21, on his way to Kebbi on leave, has succefully gained his freedom. He successfully disarmed one of the kidnappers, then used his weapon to kill two of them and escaped.

@NigerianNavy” Usman wrote

Source: https://twitter.com/skusman/status/1380548696375496704



