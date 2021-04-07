Nigerian Poet, Godspower Oshodin, Features On Dubai Biggest Magazine (Photos)

Nigerian Poet, Godspower Oshodin, Features On Dubai Biggest Magazine

• Speaks on the forthcoming launch of his poetry book.

Speaking on Between The Lines, Godspower gave insight about his forthcoming poetry book launch scheduled to take place in Dubai.

He emphasized that he chose Dubai for the book launch in a bid to foster a collaboration between African and Middle Eastern writers.

According to the author, media expert and entrepreneur, his book, A Poet Who Died By His Poem, which focuses on emotions, global events, family, religion, history, education, to mention but a few aspects of life, is meant to “provoke dialogue on topical issues while invoking change”.

“The book presented an opportunity for my poetry to tell some unusual and cryptic truths”, the Nigerian-born author told Gulf Today while speaking on the larger message behind the book.

Gulf Today is one of the biggest and most influential and widely-read magazines in the United Arab Emirates.

The much anticipated poetry book, A Poet Who Died By His Poem, which is already making head waves in Middle East and Africa, Europe among parts of the world is set to be launched in Dubai at a date that shall be announced soon, as preparations hit top gear for the epoch event and gathering of some Influential Industry Stakeholders.