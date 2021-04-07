Nigerian, Spanish Navies Collaborate On Improved Maritime Security

Four Nigerian Navy Ships are to collaborate with the Spanish Navy War Ship (SNS) Furor, to conduct a two-day sea exercise to develop capacity toward improving security within the Gulf of Guinea.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, said this to newsmen during the SNS Furor’s visit to the command on Tuesday.

Gbassa said the visit by SNS would further consolidate the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as improve capacity on the side of the Nigerian Navy.

“As part of our naval responsibilities, navies all over the world as a universal service, always collaborate and cooperate in areas of maritime operations.

“Your port visit to Lagos is in line with that function of the navy and it is our pleasure to have you around.

“The exercise we plan to conduct together will go a long way toward improving our capacity in monitoring our maritime environment and further cementing our relations,” he said.

The FOC said that the Nigerian Navy and the Spanish Navy have had relationship that dates back to a while.

“Over the last two years, this is the fourth SNS that is visiting Nigeria and at each of their visits, we conducted exercises together as regards the protection of the Gulf of Guinea.