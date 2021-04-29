Nigerians Didn’t Elect Buhari To Be Sold Like Animals – Sheikh Dahiru

Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has joined other Nigerians to lament the upsurge in insecurity witnessed across the country.

Speaking during a visit by the Christian delegation led by a former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and Pastor Yohana Buru at his Kaduna residence, Dahiru said that the Buhari-led administration was not elected for Nigerians to be ‘sold like animals or treated anyhow.

The cleric maintained that no one is safe in the country adding that the current state of the country is worrisome.

“What we expect from all the three levels of government, be it Federal, State and Local government, is to get us out of this problem because nobody is safe.

“You are not safe at home, you are not safe on the street and yet the government didn’t free us from this phobia.

“We didn’t vote for them to be in this situation, we didn’t vote for them to be sold like animals or to be treated anyhow when we have a government in place.

“The current state of the country is worrisome. We know the government is aware of what is happening in the country.

“The government must do the needful by protecting its citizens both Muslims and Christians from these criminal elements,” he said.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/04/28/insecurity-nigerians-didnt-elect-buhari-to-be-sold-like-animals-sheikh-dahiru/