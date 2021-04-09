Nigeria’s Umar Sadiq Linked With €60m Move To Bayern Munich

Sadiq linked with €60m move to Bayern.

Almeria striker Umar Sadiq could be heading for a big-money move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

AS claims the reigning world champions are interested in the former Nigeria youth international who has four years left on his contract.

Sadiq moved to Spain last October and he has been in fine goalscoring form with 15 goals in 29 matches as Almeria aim to return to La Liga.

The 24-year-old is said to have a release clause of €60 million on his contract, which could rise to €80m if Rojiblancos gain promotion to the top-flight.