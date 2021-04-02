NIN-SIM Linkage Extended Until May 6 – FG

The deadline for NIN-SIM linkage has been extended from April 6 to May 6, 2021 by the federal government.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami said in a statement on Friday April 2 that the request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he endorsed it.

Pantami also disclosed that the current number of monthly enrolment has increased significantly to about 2.6 million.

The statement jointly signed by Dr Ikechukwu Adinde of NCC and Kayode Adegoke of NIMC read;

“The meeting took place on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and an approval was given to extend the period of the NIN-SIM linkage to the 6th of May, 2021. The request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he endorsed it.

“With each individual having an average of 3 to 4 SIMs, the total number of SIMs tied to NINs would close to the total number of registered SIMs in the country.

“The Chairman of the EFCC addressed the meeting and stated that the NIN-SIM linkage would support the Federal Government in checkmating the activities of fraudsters and cybercriminals. The Honourable Minister noted the importance of obtaining feedback from all stakeholders in order to ensure that the NIN-SIM linkage process is one that cannot easily be compromised.”