“No Be Soap, Na Shower Gel” Iheanacho Jokes With Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City player Kelechi Iheanacho has told his teammate Wilfred Ndidi that ‘soap’ is not the secret to his success.

Ndidi again asked Iheanacho to ‘cut soap for him’ in a new clip.

Kelechi Ikeanacho has now revealed that he’s no longer using ‘soap’, but he is now using ‘shower gel’.

Iheanacho has been in superb scoring form for Leicester City and also scored the winner in their FA Cup semifinal match against Southampton.

At the King Power Stadium, Ndidi and Iheanacho were joking around until he finally revealed his secret.

Ndidi said: “Why you no wan cut soap for me.”

Iheanacho responded saying: “I don change, na shower gel I dey use now.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnH4r6ieAWw