Nollywood Actor, Browny Igboegwu Gifts His Wife A New Car On Her Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu has gifted his wife a brand new car on her birthday, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of his wife and the car gift on his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“Happy birthday my darling I can’t celebrate you enough for all your sacrifices, endurance, patience and love and many more. Above all for giving me the most beautiful daughter Kosi Pearl Ugochalacha @kosipearl_browny pls manage this little gift. I wish I had money for lates Range Rover. But trust me I will do more to make sure all your dreams come tru. Happy birthday @becky_browny”

