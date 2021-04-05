Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope & His Family Escape Death As Fire Guts His Home (Video)

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and his family narrowly escaped death as his house almost went up in flames while they were asleep.

The actor took to social media to social media to thank God for saving his life and that of his family from the fire accident.

According to him, his house almost went up in flame at night while his family was all asleep. While thanking God for miraculously saving his family.

In his words,

“Join Me In Thanking God Ooooooooo. My House Almost Went Up In Flames While My Family Slept But GOD Intervened.

My Hands Are Clean Oooooooooooo,(Akam di Ocha) God Is The Greatest (final full stop), My family and I are safe…..”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzqJtrxhjws

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNR7JgJAtjA/





