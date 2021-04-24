Nollywood Actress, Stella Damasus Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday With Gorgeous Photos

Stella Damasus Turns 43 Today.

Popular US-based Nollywood actor, Stella Damasus, is celebrating her birthday today. The beautiful actress and singer shared her 43rd birthday photos on Instagram and wrote:

Chineke Daalu ��! Thank you Lord for the gift of life, and for another year. The way you love me, I can never comprehend. It’s my birthday and today I celebrate because through it all, the ups and downs, God has been faithful! He’s protected me, provided for me and He gave me an amazing family, wonderful friends and the most lovely fans.



https://www.instagram.com/p/COCVKqBDILJ/?igshid=xigklfzxpojd