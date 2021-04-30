Oba Of Ogbaland, Nnam Chukwumela Dies At 80

Tears as the Oba of Ogba land and one of Nigeria’s longest serving Monarchs, His Eminence, Sir Chukwumela Nnam Obi II, OON, passes on at 80

The Oba of Ogbaland as he was officially called reportedly passed on late on Thursday night.
The details of the demise of the monarch who only celebrated his 80th birthday and 50 years on the Eze Ogba stool is still sketchy as his family and Council of Chiefs are yet to issue a statement.

