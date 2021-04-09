Oby Ezekwesili Asks Omojuwa And CAC To Explain Why She Was Listed As A Director

It was reported that several Nigerian influencers were hired by Venezuelans to wage a Twitter war on behalf of Alex Saab. Many of these influencers had their Twitter accounts suspended.

Buzzfeed later released an article in which they claimed that several influencers including Japhet Joshua Omojuwa, Pamilerin Adegoke and Tonto Dikeh were approached to take part in the Venezuelan campaign.

Oby Ezekwesili

Some Twitter users subsequently searched for directors of Omojuwa’s company (as listed by the CAC) and they discovered that Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai were listed as directors.

Dr Ezekwesili’s son tweeted that his mother was not aware that she was listed as a director in Alpha Reach (Omojuwa’s company). Dr Ezekwesili’s lawyers have now asked the CAC and Omojuwa to explain the listing.

On the strange matter of being listed as a director of Alpha Reach explanation and public apology. The lawyers have also requested information from CAC on this anomaly.

