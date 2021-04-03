Odumakin was a dogged fighter-Moses Olafare

OUR OWN YINKA ODUMAKIN IS GONE

You were my senior Comrade and big brother for over 20 years.

You once took BUSKA Razaq Oladosu Obasola and I to meet your aged mother and father at Orita Moro in IFE North LG.

You gave me the first Blackberry phone I ever used on the same day I lost my first Apple iPad in 2011

Odumakin

You didn’t like a step I took in 2012 to which you frowned without pretence creating a minor gap btw us

You called to congratulate me on my appointment as the Ooni’s Media Aide in December 2015.

You met with Kabiyesi in January 2016 and proudly spoke very well of me as a reliable Cadre.

You’ve been a strong pillar behind me with objective and useful pieces of advice whenever the need arose.

You called on 2nd of February to beg Kabiyesi to forgive Sunday Igboho over sacrilegious comments.

You called to commiserate with me when I lost my brother in February this year

I got the sad news very early this morning via the FB page of my friend Bestman Nze-Jumbo and thereafter via several other platforms

I called your sister in law Veronica Okei who confirmed it to me “Vera! What happened to Booda Yinka” I asked. “Egbon mi! Booda Yinka ti ku o!. We are right now at the hospital with your friend Buska” Vera replied with sorrow.

I jumped into the car and went straight to the hospital and from there came down to your house led by Buska.

I’m right now at your Omole Phase 1 residence commiserating with your wife DrJoe Okei Odumakin.

You are indeed a very blunt fearless dogged fighter who would never mix personal friendship with ideological principles

Even though you were already on the hospital bed, you remained committed to the struggle till the end

Your death is not only a rude shock but its also a big loss to us all.

Yera Moses Olafare,

Lowa Ada’s Compound,

Okerewe,

Ile-Ife.