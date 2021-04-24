Prophet Odumeje Vows To Come For People Accusing Him Of Performing Fake Miracles (Video)

Popular Nigerian clergyman, Prophet Odumeje has vowed to deal with persons accusing him of staging fake miracles in his church, IgbereTV reports.

A video shared on Actress Rita Edochie’s Instagram handle shows the prophet issuing the threat. The video was shared days after comedienne, Ada Jesus passed away.

Ada Jesus had a quarrel with the clergyman and Rita Edochie after she accused them of staging fake miracles in his Onitsha-based church. She sought their forgiveness before she passed on April 21.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7scmNxKf6Fg

See Rita Edochie’s post:

THE LION HIMSELF, THE INDABOSKI BAHOSE.

YOU ARE A GREAT PROPHET.

FA GA EKWULILI, FA GA SILILI, MA IFE OSULU FA KWUBE, ANYI BU ODOGWU



https://www.instagram.com/tv/COCcGskAVyN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link