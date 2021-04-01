Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun Decorates Soyinka As Amotekun Super Marshall

Abiodun decorates Soyinka as Amotekun Super Marshall!!!!

But he should not lead any physical war but only brain support.

Recall that Wole Soyinka started the Road Safety under Bola Ige and he then moved it to the National level under IBB.

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince @dabiodunMFR decorating Prof. Wole Soyinka as the Super Marshall of AMOTEKUN Corps in Ogun State. #BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA #OgunState https:///kSVfNFwcnC

https://twitter.com/AdeOlaHimself/status/1377639754817212420?s=19