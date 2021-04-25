Ogun Traditional Ruler, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso Arrested Over Romance Scam (Photos)

The Olu Of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command. The Oba was arrested on an alleged romance scam and multiple forgery.

Kemta is in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, and the Olu of Kemta is a member of Egba traditional Council who was recommended by the last administration and upgraded from Baale to a Coronet Oba during Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s regime.

The arrests came after a lady petitioned the police. It was learnt that several petitions had been submitted to the Ogun state traditional institution by some of his victims but they were ignored.

According to our source, the Oba is without a wife or a child, he specializes in defrauding his unsuspecting victims mostly wealthy ladies via social media through Facebook and Instagram with a promise of marriage.

“He is also Fond of taking photographs with influential people and beautiful places to promote his ambitions on his Instagram and Facebook pages” one of the victims said

Oba Tejuoso allegedly always look for wealthy ladies through their online profiles and photographs to determine his approach.

It is sad to discover that the sacred traditional institution has become the final bus stop for fraudulent people because of lack of integrity checks and balances by the government and tradition council before approval is given.



https://newsacross.com/breaking-ogun-traditional-ruler-oba-adetokunbo-tejuoso-arrested-over-romance-scam/