Oke Maria Hilltop: The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Ondo State (Pix, Video)

Visiting the less than three-kilometre hilltop of Oke Maria (Mary’s Hill), for the first-timer, is not a child’s play as one needs to take a break along the journey to the mountain top in at least one or two resting places. But despite this, visitors keep thronging this sacred hill, where prayers are answered and solutions are provided to most challenges.

The Oke Maria hill has become an annual pilgrimage centre to Catholic and non-Catholic every February. Visitors from Nigeria and abroad come to pay homage to the Blessed Virgin every second week of February. But other people usually visit the place day in day out apart from the annual pilgrimage in February. You can watch the full documentary here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRmZ3Q4HodY&t=107s