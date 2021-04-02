Okenegoro: Sex Slavery In Cross River State (Money Wives)

By on No Comment

Modern-day sex slavery takes on many forms. In the Keyi community of Cross River State, it is Okenegoro — a practice in which young girls, at birth…… as young as five years old, become “brides” to older men to repay debts. This horrid practice turns girls into de facto slaves stripped of all rights.

Hear from a survivor and human rights experts, James Ibor and Ngozi Nwosu Juba on this episode of “Public Eye” with Funmi Iyanda.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2599Hmf17s

Souce: https://crossriverwatch.com/2020/12/funmi-iyanda-surveys-sex-slavery-in-cross-river-state-on-episode-5-of-public-eye/amp/

Okenegoro: Sex Slavery In Cross River State (Money Wives) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.