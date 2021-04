Lagos state government has brought down the property belonging to Olu Okeowo the CEO of Gibralter property. The said property is located at Parkview estate Ikoyi Lagos. Gilbralter property is into real estate development

https://www.instagram.com/p/COBKIpLjOXZ/?igshid=n2ukczb0fett

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WprhbugUqKk