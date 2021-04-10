Osborne Foreshore Residents Accused Of Beating Up Lekki Gardens Contractors (Pix)

The baseless and desperate vendetta of the Osbourne Foreshore residents’ association was taken to a new dimension yesterday when they resorted to violence by beating up the contractors and staff of the developer.

This is coming up barely a week after the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Ministry of Planning and Urban development where stakeholders were advised to engage and resolve all issues.

The developer had mobilized her contractors to some of its sites following approvals recently received from the state government only for the contractors to be prevented from gaining entrance into the estate by OSFRA. They were only allowed in following the intervention of the authorities to which the developer appealed in her bid to maintain the peace.

Feeling thwarted in their plans to frustrate the developer by constituting a major nuisance at the gate of the estate thereby disturbing free flow of movement into the estate, the association led by the chairman Mrs. Chinwe Ezenwa mobilized touts and stormed the site of the company where they resorted to rough handling and beating up everyone they saw on site, insisting the contractors must leave the site.

It has become very clear that the association will stop at nothing including ignoring constituted authorities and resorting to self help to get their way, even if it means constituting themselves into a nuisance to disturb the peace, standing in the way of progress and development or preventing legitimate business owners from accessing their investments all for the achievement of their personal agenda at the detriment of the common good of Lagosians.