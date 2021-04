Oscar Onyema has completed his tenure as the CEO of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), according to a tweet by Tolu Ogunlesi.

Oscar Onyema has just completed decade-long tenure as CEO of Nigerian Stock Exchange. Took over in 2011 as recovery began taking shape post global meltdown (AMCON emerged 2010), saw 2 recessions, & a pandemic. Total Market cap of ~N10 Trillion when he took over, now 38 Trillion.

He’s still relatively young, 52/53 — so would be interesting to see what he does next.