Osimhen nets seventh Serie A goal as Napoli leapfrog Juventus

Osimhen scored from a quick counter-attack to score Napoli’s second.

Victor Osimhen on Monday continued his good run of form for Napoli as he got one of the goals in their 2-0 win away to Torino in Turin.

It was the Nigerian striker’s seventh of the season as he continues to post good showings at the business end of the season that still has the prize of Champions League.

Tiemoue Bakayoko gave Napoli the lead in the 11th minute and two minutes after Osimhen doubled the tally after finishing off well from a swift counter-attacking move.

2 – #Napoli have scored two goals in the opening 15 minutes of play of a Serie A away match for the first time since February 2017 (v Bologna). Sprint.@TorinoNapoli

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 26, 2021

The Nigerian striker who was in action for 80 minutes before he was substituted had a couple of other chances but he could not find the back of the net again.

Torino were unbeaten in their last four games while scoring eight goals in their previous three home matches but as much as they tried hard to get back into the game after the early setbacks.

Osimhen and his Napoli teammates however held on to secure all three points and leapfrog Juventus into fourth place in the race for a place in next season’s Champions League with five games to go.

� | The best snaps from #TorinoNapoli

� #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/4yKKqpA55w

— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 26, 2021

Before now, Osimhen was been under severe pressure as he struggled to deliver in the first five months of the season despite the huge transfer fee that he commanded when he made the move from Lille in France.

However, the Nigerian striker appears to have fully navigated the bad patch and the good times appear to be here now as Osimhen has scored four goals in his last six matches.

