Osinbajo Lands In Owerri Today, To Commission Road Projects

*VICE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA ARRIVES OWERRI TODAY*

*SPECIAL INVITATION*

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Prof Yemi Osinbajo SAN will today commission one of the most critical roads in Imo State solidly constructed and delivered by the SHARED-PROSPERITY GOVERNMENT OF SENATOR HOPE UZODIMMA.

*DATE* TODAY, TUESDAY APRIL 6,2021.

*TIME* 10AM.

*VENUE*: OPPOSITE SHOP-RITE.

You are specially invited to join our performing Governor of Imo state in solidarity to welcome Mr Vice President. Every one is expected to be seated latest 9am.

To God be all the glory.

Bright Nwelue

(Special Adviser/chief of protocol to the Governor of Imo state)