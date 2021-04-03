Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Atiku, Daniel, Fayose, Others Mourn Odumakin

VP Osinbajo is shocked at the sad news of the death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin and commiserates with his wife, family and associates. He prays that the Lord will comfort the family, and bless his memory always.

Laolu Akande

Odumakin: Obasanjo pays Afenifere leader, Adebanjo condolence visit Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday paid a condolence visit to leader of pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on the demise of the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin. Obasanjo visited the nonagenarian at his Lagos residence to commiserate with him on the death of Odumakin. Odumakin died on Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Centre. Adebanjo had in a tweet described the death of the Afenifere spokesman as “too heavy to bear”. Odumakin spoke tenaciously for the rights of the Yoruba and the people of the South-West geopolitical zone.

SOURCE

A STRONG VOICE FOR EQUITY IS GONE – GEJ “I received with sadness the news of the shocking death of Mr Yinka Odumakin. He was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who gave his all to the struggle for a better Nigeria. “He was a great asset for just causes whose considerable contributions to the growth of civil society is not in doubt. He also acquitted himself as a seasoned journalist and columnist who promoted egalitarianism and social well-being, in his regular essays. “Mr Odumakin exits this world with rich democratic credentials, having played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country. “As a cultural enthusiast, Mr Odumakin lived his short life as a force to be reckoned with in propagating and protecting the interest of the Yoruba in the larger Nigeria social space. “This is not a time to lose such a strong promoter of the ideals that would progress our nation in the desired direction of a united, just and equitable society. “My heart goes out to his wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, other members of his family, the Afenifere social-cultural association and the entire civil society. “ I pray God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and bless Dr Okei-Odumakin with the strength of spirit to bear the loss and sustain the crusade for a just society.”

SOURCE

Yinka Odumakin was a patriot, advocate of good governance – Atiku I received the news of the death of my younger brother and friend, Yinka Odumakin with a rude shock. Odumakin was a patriot and strong believer in the promotion of good governance, democracy and the rule of law. I sympathize with all Nigerians who share these same values with Odumakin, especially the Afenifere group of which Yinka was the publicity secretary – a role he played with so much commitment and admiration. Much as our heart grieves over this unpleasant development, we must take solace in accepting it as an act of God and acknowledge the fact that Yinka lived a life of purpose in defense of the ordinary people of this country and to enthrone a better Nigeria. I condole with his wife, Dr (Mrs) Joe Okei-Odumakin and his children and pray that God will grant him eternal rest.

Atiku Abubakar

It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I write to commiserate with the family, friends and associates of Late Yinka Odumakin. The late Afenifere Publicity Secretary was undoubtedly a great Nigerian, passionate leader and champion of a true Nigeria that would work for everyone. As a civil rights activist, he spent his life in the service of humanity and particularly for the emancipation of the Yoruba people. On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, my heartfelt condolences to Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere and the entire Yoruba race.

Babajide Sanwo-olu

Oyetola commiserates with Afenifere over Odumakin’s death

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has commiserated with the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, over the demise of its spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, who died in the early hours of

Saturday. He described Odumakin’s death as a great loss to Yorubaland and the nation at large, noting that his contributions to the enthronement and growth of democracy in Nigeria would not be forgotten. Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, also condoled the wife of the deceased, Dr. Joe Odumakin, his children and the entire family. According to the Governor, the late activist was an advocate of justice, fairness, good governance and a better Nigeria. He said: “On behalf of the Government and good people of the State of Osun, I commiserate with the Afenifere Group over the demise of Yinka Odumakin. I also condole his wife, Dr. Joe, his children and the entire Odumakin family over this tragic occurrence. “The death of Yinka Odumakin is a great loss to Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole. His contributions to the enthronement and growth of democracy in the country will never be forgotten. “It is my prayer that God Almighty will comfort his family and loved ones and grant his soul eternal rest.”

SOURCE

My family and I are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the erstwhile spokesperson of Afenifere. Over the years, Odumakin demonstrated a consistency in his beliefs; an eloquence and clarity of thought that helped him to easily draw many to his cause; and the courage to always stand up for the underdogs and less privileged. As we all mourn the passing of this extraordinary gentleman and exemplary leader, we also celebrate his life — and pray that Almighty God sustains his wife, Dr. Mrs. Joe Okei-Odumakin, his children, and his entire family.

Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki

“Odumakin was a great comrade, a good companion, OGD commiserates with wife, Afenifere Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has commiserated with Afenifere and the widow of late Afenifere spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin. In the condolence letter which he personally signed on Saturday, Otunba Daniel described the death of Odumakin as “ a dark moment that eclipsed one of the vocal voices of the Yoruba nation and of social, cultural and political activism in our country Nigeria. “Yinka lived a good life, and for a great cause and purposes. His memory is well preserved because he stood firmly for all that he believed in. Such men never die.” Otunba Daniel expressed his deepest condolences to both the wife and leadership of Afenifere, while praying that God should grant his soul great repose and to grant the family the fortitude to bear the very painful loss. To the wife, the former Governor wrote: “It is surely a harrowing experience to imagine that the man with whom you have spent several years together, starting from your university and students union days will no longer be there by your side, to offer the comforting words in moments of need. Yinka was your alter ego, a great Comrade and a good companion.”

SOURCE

Shocked and saddened but with total submission to the will of God. Yinka Odumakin lived a life of justice, fighting for justice and equity for all. He was a man in total defense of justice and fairness for all. He had a life well spent, not how far, but how well. In it all, he will be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general.

My prayers are with his wife, children and the leadership of Afenifere at this difficult time. May the soul of Yinka Rest In Peace.

Ayodele Fayose

PDP Mourns Yinka Odumakin The @OfficialPDPNig expresses shock over the death of right activist, social crusader and National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin. The @OfficialPDPNig describes the death of Odumakin as a huge loss to the nation and particularly, the PDP, given his erudite contributions to national dialogue and relentless commitment towards the development of democratic ethos in our country. Odumakin was consistently focused in fighting for a nation in which the principles of equity, fairness and justice will thrive in every sphere of our national life. He dedicated his life as a journalist, human right activist and social crusader for improvement in every phase of the live in our country. Indeed, if Yinka Odumakin had the last pint of blood in his vein and there was a need to drop same for democracy to be strengthened in our country, he would have readily made it available Our party commiserates with his dear wife, Joe, who has also remained steadfast in fighting for human right, good governance, credible elections as well as justice, especially for the downtrodden.

PDP

Yinka’s death is a personal loss to me. Himself & the wife, Joe, have been my long-time friends & allies. I knew them separately before they met & got married. I just called the wife’s line & they’re still at the hospital. My deepest condolences to Josephine & the Odumakin family

Festus Keyamo, SAN

The All Progressives Congress mourns the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of the Pan Yoruba Socio- Political and Cultural organisation, Afenifere. We pray the Almighty God comforts all that mourn and grant the late Yinka Odumakin eternal rest.

APC

‘Odumakin: Yoruba has lost a gem, and dependable ally –Gani Adams’. ….“We’ll all miss his voice. We’ll miss his commitment, we’ll miss is bravery because the late Yinka Odumakin’s fearless image loomed larger than what we can easily forget in a hurry. “He was a phenomenon that spoke truth to power. He cut a picture of an all-rounder, a media personage, an analyst and public commentator that had warmed himself to the hearts of many people. “His exit had left a big vacuum in the social and political milieu and Nigerians will always remember him for who he was because in his life, the late Odumakin was truly one of the few gifted soul of our race. “The extent of the shocking news for me has been inexplicable. It will take a very long time for me to accept the realities of his death. “We were in the struggle together, we shared so many memories together and I was very close to the family, so for me, it was a personal loss and I wish my sister, his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin and the deceased relatives well, especially at this trying moments.” “For the Yoruba nation, and Afenifere as a whole, Odumakin’s imprints will always be in the book of history, but as much as his death was so rude and shocking, we are consoled that the man died, though, very young, he will be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Yoruba nation in particular.”.

SOURCE

Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum, PANDEF mourn Odumakin, describe him as fearless, courageous Leaders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) have described the demise of the Secretary of the foremost Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere as fearless and courageous. The condolences of leaders of the socio-cultural groups were contained in a statement jointly signed by PANDEF National Leader, Chief (Dr.) Edwin Clark, President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Pogu Bitrus and Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, National Chairman of PANDEF which was made available to Tribune Online on Saturday. “We the leaders of Southern and Middle Belt Forum of Nigeria, have received with shock and pain, news of the death of our National Secretary and Spokesman of Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin. “We have contacted Chief Ayo Adebanjo, National Leader of Afenifere, and he has confirmed to us, that this unfortunate event occurred this morning, Saturday, 3rd April 2021, in Lagos. “A very versatile and cerebral journalist, Yinka, as he was simply known, was a great patriot and nationalist. Although he was an Afenifere chieftain, his commitment to building a Nigerian State, where fairness, equity and justice reigns, was unparalleled. “For Southern Nigerian and Middle Belt Forum, Yinka was a backbone who in the past few years worked tirelessly to give the organisation both national and international visibility and recognition. He also brought clarity and common understanding to the problems bedevilling our country, aimed at providing timely solutions to them. “Yinka has etched his name in steel in the anal of Nigerian history. He will, therefore, be remembered by all citizens as one of our greatest citizens ever. “Our condolences go to his wife, Comrade Dr. Joe Okei- ODUMAKIN, the rest of the family and Afenifere as a whole. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement read in whole.

SOURCE

